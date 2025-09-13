Fight in Chino turns deadly after stabbing, police say

A man was stabbed to death in Chino on Friday night, leading to the arrest of two others, according to authorities.

The City of Chino said in a release that Chino Police officers responded to the 13000 block of 9th Street around 11:42 p.m. after a fight was reported.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been stabbed during an altercation. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

The man was identified as 21-year-old Angel Martinez.

Police later identified a pair of suspects alleged to have stabbed Martinez. Joshua Rivera, 18, and Justin Rodriguez, 29, both of Chino, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Investigations revealed that Rivera and Martinez were involved in a verbal dispute earlier in the night. Rivera left the scene and later returned with Rodriguez. A physical confrontation then ensued, leading to the stabbing.

Rivera and Rodriguez are being held at the West Valley Detention Center.