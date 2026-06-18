Fans prepare for Mexico, South Korea FIFA World Cup match with watch parties planned across town

Fans are expected to flood parts of Koreatown and downtown LA on Thursday as Mexico gets ready to face South Korea in the FIFA World Cup.

Even though the match will be played in Guadalajara, Mexico, fans in LA will be cheering on their teams at watch parties across the city. The game begins at 6 p.m. but events will be taking place all day.

In Koreatown, Korean American organizations and businesses will be hosting World Cup events. The Los Angeles Korean Festival Foundation will be hosting its 53rd annual event with programming all day long before game time.

The festival will be held at the Seoul International Park and will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and their outdoor watch party will be located on Irolo Street. It will feature food, music, live performances and community resources.

Casa Mexico at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes will also be hosting a major watch party for the match. The live viewing event will feature an outdoor large screen, live entertainment and food vendors.

The watch party in Koreatown and downtown LA can be accessed by riding the Metro. Use this link to help plan your trip.

Eyes are also expected to be back on SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for another FIFA World Cup match. Switzerland will face off with Bosnia and Herzegovina at noon and fans are expected to crowd the area to get in on all of the action.

LA Metro has made getting to the stadium affordable with rides costing $1.75, the standard bus fare to take the Metro shuttle from Union Station in downtown LA.

Last week, the buses got to the stadium in about an hour, roughly the same amount of time as driving or using a rideshare app. It's all part of Metro's enhanced services for the World Cup.

The U.S. men's national team will be back on the pitch on Friday to face Australia in Seattle. Team captain Cristian Pulisic continued to train away from the team as he attempts to recover from a calf injury.