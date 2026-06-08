FIFA World Cup 2026 retail pop-up stores arrive in Los Angeles

It's time for soccer fans to get their flair and gear in order and the Los Angeles region has answered with six pop-up stores carrying official FIFA World Cup 2026 merchandise, open through the end of July.

Official tournament merchandise includes Adidas products, team jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, hats, scarves, water bottles, soccer balls and more.

Official FIFA World Cup 2026 merchandise at the Santa Monica pop-up store. CBS LA

Jason Krutzsch, Senior Vice President of the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee, said the World Cup brings people from around the world together, and of course, they want to represent their team.

"The demand for an event like FIFA World Cup is significant. So being able to give people around the community and visitors that are coming in official locations to come buy the merchandise, to represent the different countries for the excitement for this tournament is critical," Krutzch said.

Kick off in Los Angeles happens Friday, with USA v. Paraguay at Los Angeles (SoFi) Stadium. Krutzch said there will also be official retail locations at SoFi Stadium and at the FIFA Fan Festival at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Santa Monica FIFA World Cup 2026 retail shop on the Third Street Promenade. CBS LA

Official FIFA World Cup 2026 retail Locations:

Third Street Promenade

3rd Street Promenade, Suite 101, Santa Monica

Store hours: Monday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., and Sunday: noon – 7:00 p.m.

Manhattan Village

Sepulveda Boulevard, Manhattan Beach

Store Hours: Monday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., and Sunday: noon – 6:00 p.m.

The Bloc

W. 7th Street, Los Angeles

Opening Date: June 8

Store hours: Monday – Friday: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., and Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Ovation Hollywood

Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood

Opening Date: June 9

Store hours: Daily: 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Grand Central Market

301 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

Opening Date: June 12

Store Hours: Daily: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Del Amo Fashion Center

3525 W. Carson Street, Torrance

Opening Date: June 12

Store Hours: Monday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., and Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

All locations will operate through July 31, 2026.