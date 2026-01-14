Watch CBS News
Fiery San Bernardino crash leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

A fiery crash in San Bernardino left two people dead on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District confirmed the collision with a post to social media, where it said the crash involved three vehicles on Highland Avenue, east of Del Rosa Avenue.

A total of two people were killed. They're yet to be identified publicly.

Another person was treated for minor injuries.

Authorities didn't specify what time the crash occurred or what led up to the incident.

Highland Avenue was closed in both directions near Del Rosa as of 7:38 a.m.

