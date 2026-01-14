Fiery San Bernardino crash leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

A fiery crash in San Bernardino left two people dead on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District confirmed the collision with a post to social media, where it said the crash involved three vehicles on Highland Avenue, east of Del Rosa Avenue.

A total of two people were killed. They're yet to be identified publicly.

Another person was treated for minor injuries.

Authorities didn't specify what time the crash occurred or what led up to the incident.

Highland Avenue was closed in both directions near Del Rosa as of 7:38 a.m.