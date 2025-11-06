Watch CBS News
Fiery crash between car and food truck on 10 Freeway in South Los Angeles leaves 1 dead

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

An early morning 10 Freeway crash on Thursday left one person dead in South Los Angeles, according to authorities.

The collision was reported at about 2:17 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 10 in Jefferson Park near Arlington Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The collision involved a food truck and a car. The car's driver, identified only as a 40-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 32-year-old man was transported to a local hospital in fair condition.

A fire erupted after the collision, leaving both vehicles charred on the side of the freeway. The three rightmost lanes and the Arlington off-ramp were closed as of 5:40 a.m. as crews worked to clean the wreckage, according to a Sigalert.

It wasn't clear when the lanes would reopen.

No additional details were immediately made available.

