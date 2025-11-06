Fiery crash between car and food truck on 10 Freeway in South Los Angeles leaves 1 dead

An early morning 10 Freeway crash on Thursday left one person dead in South Los Angeles, according to authorities.

The collision was reported at about 2:17 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 10 in Jefferson Park near Arlington Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The collision involved a food truck and a car. The car's driver, identified only as a 40-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 32-year-old man was transported to a local hospital in fair condition.

A fire erupted after the collision, leaving both vehicles charred on the side of the freeway. The three rightmost lanes and the Arlington off-ramp were closed as of 5:40 a.m. as crews worked to clean the wreckage, according to a Sigalert.

It wasn't clear when the lanes would reopen.

No additional details were immediately made available.