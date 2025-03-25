Watch CBS News
Sports

Fiala scores 2, Kuemper has 22 saves as Kings beat Rangers 3-1 to extend home point streak to 12-0-3

/ AP

Kevin Fiala scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped 22 shots, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the New York Rangers 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Phillip Danault also scored as the Kings extended their home point streak to 15 games (12-0-3). Los Angeles is the second team in the NHL to have a home streak of at least 15 games, joining Washington (11-0-5).

J. T. Miller scored for New York, and Igor Shesterkin finished with 30 saves. The Rangers have lost four of their last five games.

Miller put New York ahead 1-0 at 2:10 of the second period with a goal awarded after a review. It initially appeared a sprawled Kuemper kept the puck out with a sweeping right pad. However, it was called a goal by the situation room in Toronto after replays showed the puck crossed the line before the goalie's right skate swept it away.

Fiala tied it on a power play with 9:06 left in the middle period on a deflection from the right doorstep.

Danault, playing in his 700th NHL game, put the Kings ahead on their second power-play goal of the night as he put in the rebound with 2:12 to go in the second.

Fiala added an empty-netter for his second of the night with 15.1 seconds remaining.

Takeaways

Rangers: New York has lost eight of 11 (3-6-8) to remain one point out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Kings: Los Angeles won for the ninth time in 10 games and moved two points ahead of Edmonton for second place in the Pacific Division.

Key moment

Kuemper made a point-black save on the Rangers' Will Cuylle from the right doorstep with about 7:47 to go. He then slid across to pounce on the loose puck after Vincent Trocheck's shot was blocked by Adrian Kempe seconds later, preserving the Kings' 2-1 lead.

Key stat

The Kings, 28th on the power play at 15.7% coming in, converted on multiple chances in a game for the first time since Oct. 14 when they went 3 for 5 in an 8-7 overtime loss at Ottawa in their third game of the season.

Up next

Rangers visit Anaheim on Friday, and Kings play at Colorado on Thursday.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.