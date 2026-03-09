Federal immigration agents arrest person outside Culver City Police Department

Federal immigration agents arrested a person outside the Culver City Police Department shortly after officers cited and released him on Monday.

Culver City PD said its officers arrested the driver on Sunday after determining the individual was under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The department also said the person had controlled substances and an illegal weapon.

Police booked the person into jail but released him on a "promise-to-appear" citation, as required by law, according to Culver City PD. Federal immigration agents were waiting at the front of the police station as officers were escorting the person off the property on Monday, according to Culver City PD.

In a statement, the department said its "personnel were not notified in advance that federal authorities intended to take this action, and CCPD officers did not assist with or participate in the detention."

"It is important for our community to know that the Culver City Police Department does not participate in immigration enforcement," the agency wrote in a statement. "CCPD follows California law, including the California Values Act (SB 54), as well as local policies that prohibit the use of department resources to assist federal immigration authorities with civil immigration enforcement."

Culver City PD added that it focuses "on enforcing state and local laws and protecting the safety of everyone in our community, regardless of immigration status."

"We remain committed to maintaining trust with our community and want residents to feel safe contacting the Culver City Police Department to report crimes, seek help, or cooperate with investigations without fear that local police will be involved in immigration enforcement," the department said.