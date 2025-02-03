State, local officials call for federal action to protect families from pollutants after deadly wildfires

Following the deadly wildfires that ravaged communities in Los Angeles and left behind acres of destruction, several local and state officials are calling for federal action to protect families against dangerous pollutants.

At a news conference Monday morning, U.S. Representatives Judy Chu, Laura Friedman, Brad Sherman, Pasadena Vice Mayor Jess Rivas and Pasadena Public Health Director Manuel Carmona asked for the creation of a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency task force to regularly monitor air quality in the LA area.

Chu said as the debris removal process continues to take place, residents should have confidence that the air they are breathing, the water they are drinking and the ground they are walking on are safe.

"We also know that the EPA has the ability to monitor for these materials, but we want to make sure that that monitoring begins now, that it's consistent and it's done throughout the region," Friedman said.

A burned-down household from the Eaton Fire is seen in Altadena, California, Jan. 21, 2025. Jon Putman/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Palisades and Eaton fires damaged and destroyed thousands of structures, leaving behind debris that contained lead, chlorine and other dangerous toxins. Public health officials have issued advisories warning residents of the dangerous ash and chemicals that remain in communities.

Phases 1 and 2 of the debris removal process are being handled by the EPA and Army Corps of Engineers. Crews are working to remove household hazardous waste and fire debris but dangerous toxins could remain in the air and soil.

Officials cited a study that found airborne lead and chlorine levels increased with LA's wildfires.

Sherman said the monitoring should identify health concerns and how residents can handle them.

Friedman explained that the South Coast Air Quality Management District helps measure and monitor air quality but it needs to be done on a more consistent basis and only when crews are working on removing debris. She said it needs to be a coordinated effort by federal, state and local agencies.

The South Coast AQMD announced it will be expanding its air quality mentoring in the Eaton and Palisades fire areas. They will be deploying mobile monitoring vehicles over a 4-week period.

"Mobile monitors provide instantaneous measurements for toxic metals and volatile organic compounds (VOC's) and identify potential hot spots in areas near the Eaton and Palisades Fire zones," South Coast AQMD said. "Results of the mobile monitoring will help identify locations for temporary air monitoring stations.

The second step will be placing monitoring stations based on the mobile results, cleanup activity, sensitive receptors and meteorological conditions.

"We ask for this information to be communicated to the public regularly and transparently," Chu said.