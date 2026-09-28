$1M reward offered for newest member of FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list with Southern California ties

The FBI is offering a $1 million reward that leads to the capture of the newest member of their Most Wanted Fugitives list, who is allegedly part of an organized crime group with ties to Southern California.

During a news conference on Monday, FBI officials provided new information on Satinderjeet Singh, who is also known as Goldy Brar among other aliases. They said that he is wanted for "his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group," which has allegedly engaged in "a variety of violent acts in Southern California, and across the United States and Canada."

Singh is said to be the group's North American leader.

FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitive poster for Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, who is allegedly connected to The Bishnoi Enterprise, a violent criminal organization that operates in the U.S., Canada and India. FBI

FBI officials said the group's acts allegedly include assassinations of political and religious figures, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortions, assaults and drug and weapons trafficking. From March 2024 to July 2025, FBI officials estimate that the group has stolen more than 1,140 pounds of cocaine from rival gangs in greater Los Angeles.

In July, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh after he was charged with racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations conspiracy; conspiracy to interfere and attempted interference with commerce by extortion; and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, according to the FBI's Wanted Poster for Singh.

During the news conference, the FBI Los Angeles Field Office Assistant Director in Charge called Singh a "dangerous individual" who is considered armed and dangerous.

"The amount of attention this list will bring to his face and description cannot be overstated," Grady said. "His photo will be found on every FBI-affiliated website and social media platform, and will be publicized on every phone around the world until he's caught."

According to the FBI's news release, Singh's July indictment by the U.S. Attorney's Office came along with 36 other defendants who are allegedly connected an investigation into three India-based transnational organized crime groups called "Operation Hardball." One of the allegations made at the time was the 2023 assassination of a prominent Indian political and religious figure in Canada.

"Goldy Brar and his network have wreaked devastating havoc on countless lives — through high-profile murders, shootings, death threats, extortion, arson and drug trafficking," a statement from Lisa Moreland, the Deputy Commissioner of Federal Policing for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. "His addition to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list speaks to the collective resolve to capture him."

The news release stated that the political figure, only identified as H.S.N., was from India's Punjab state and was living in Canada when his assassination was ordered. He was allegedly shot and killed by two gunmen while leaving a Sikh temple in June 2023 in Surrey, British Columbia, according to the FBI.

According to the news release, Operation Hardball has resulted in 24 arrests. Four of the outstanding defendants have been captured, and the FBI said one has been determined to be dead. Singh is one of the five still outstanding, along with Major Singh, Sukhraj Singh Kang, Gurpreet Singh and a suspect known only as "No Name Given Kamal."

Officials provided background on The Bishnoi Enterprise, named after its founder, Lawrence Bishnoi, a 33-year-old man from Punjab, India. He is currently in prison in India, officials said.

FBI's release described Bishnoi as a "self-styled university student leader before tiring of politics and allegedly turning himself and his followers to crime." He has "projected a public image of himself as a deeply religious 'patriot' and used his public image to recruit members and associates to his crime syndicate in India, the U.S. and elsewhere," the release said.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact the FBI's toll-free tipline at 1-800-225-5324 or online at tips.fbi.gov.