Father sucker punched over line cutting at Disneyland, family says

A father on a Disneyland trip with his family was sucker punched after confronting a group that cut the line at the park's Indiana Jones Adventure.

The Anaheim Police Department said the scuffle happened last Tuesday afternoon. Officers have not located the man who allegedly threw the punch.

"There's always two sides of a story," Sgt. Matt Sutter said. "We don't know what that person said or did or if they're injured, so we want them to call so we can get a statement from them."

The injured man's wife posted about the alleged assault on Reddit. In direct messages to CBS LA, she said her husband told the group that line-cutting is not allowed. She added that a woman in the group said they didn't care shortly before a man from the same group sucker punched her husband.

Her husband did not fight back because he didn't want to get kicked out of the park and ruin the family trip. Disneyland staff bandaged him up, but later he needed stitches, according to the man's wife.

"My recommendation is don't get involved," Sutter said. "At the end of the day, it would cost you just a few more minutes just to wait for your ride. It's just not worth it really."