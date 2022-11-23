Father allegedly shoots his daughter's ex-boyfriend in Palmdale

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is searching for a father accused of fatally shooting his daughter's ex-boyfriend.

According to deputies, the suspect 59-year-old Jose Mendoza shot his daughter's ex-boyfriend Giovannie Gutierrez, 26 in the head after a dispute turned into a violent confrontation.

Witnesses claim that Gutierrez was in his car chasing after Mendoza's daughter, who was driving a gray compact car. Deputies said that the two cars collided at least once before coming to a stop in the middle of Sierra Highway north of Avenue S in Palmdale.

Gutierrez attempted to break into his ex-girlfriend's car as she shouted for her family members, who had called deputies.

At that time, a Ford Ranger pickup truck pulled up to the scene and Mendoza exited from the passenger side. He then walked up to Gutierrez and shot him once in the head, according to deputies.

Mendoza is described as a man with black hair and brown eyes, standing at about 5-feet-6-inches and weighing about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is advised to call deputies at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to stay anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or submit their tip at their website.