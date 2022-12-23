Father of woman shot in head on 101 Freeway speaks out as daughter fights for her life

A father is speaking out in hopes of getting answers after his daughter was shot in the head while driving on the 101 Freeway over the weekend. As his daughter fights for her life, he fights for justice and hopes that someone can come forward and help him locate his daughter's shooter.

The initial incident happened back on Dec. 17 at around 5:15 p.m, when Ronni Newt, 26-years-old, was driving along the northbound lanes of the 101 in Tarzana, just near the White Oak Avenue off-ramp. It was then that a car-to-car shooting occurred, causing the woman to crash her car in the moments after.

"She had got off work, she went home, she got dressed and she was driving to the valley to visit a couple friends," said the woman's father, Robert Newt.

"As a father, as a parent, I pray all the time that this would never happen," he said, recounting the moments he received a call that something had happened to his daughter.

Initially, family believed that she had been involved in an accident, but learned the truth upon arriving at the hospital.

Multiple shots were fired at Ronni's vehicle, one of which struck her in the head. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and has remained on life support since.

"Doctors told us she probably wouldn't make it through the night," Newt said. "She did. She's a fighter."

Even with California Highway Patrol investigating the incident, the family is distressed as no one has yet come forward with information on the matter.

"No one is saying, 'It's this color car, it's that kinda make of a car, or you know, that they saw anything," he said. "We know this stuff happens. We all casually drive on the freeway and we see things. If you saw something — please call."

Ronni has shown slight signs of brain activity in recent days, giving the family hope as they look to a higher power ahead of the holidays.

"As long as she's fighting, we're praying. We're all fighting together."