Father of missing Hawaii woman Hannah Kobayashi found dead near LAX, police say

Police say that Ryan Kobayashi, the father of missing Hawaii woman Hannah Kobayashi was found dead over the weekend.

Family members say that he had been in Los Angeles looking for his 30-year-old daughter who has not been seen in just over two weeks after arriving at LAX for a layover in early-November.

He was found dead near the airport on Sunday and police say that he appeared to have died by suicide.

While they mourn the loss, family says that they still believe Hannah is in imminent danger.