Father allegedly abducts son from a Paramount middle school

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles County deputies are searching for a 12-year-old boy after his father allegedly abducted him out of his middle school in Paramount. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department believes 48-year-old Ramon Serrano pulled his son, Sebastian Ray Serrano, out of Leona Jackson Middle School Tuesday morning at about 11:30 a.m. The pair were last seen on Thursday at about 10:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of Art Street in Sun Valley.

Deputies describe Sebastian as a Hispanic boy standing at about 5-feet-5-inches tall. He also weighs about 100 pounds with brown eyes and curly brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt and blue jeans. 

Ramon is about 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He is also Hispanic, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Deputies said that he may be driving a black 2014 Toyota Tundra. 

