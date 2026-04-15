Man fatally stabbed near Union Station in downtown Los Angeles

A man was fatally stabbed near Union Station in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing around 5:50 a.m. near the 800 block of Alameda Street.

According to the LAPD, the man was stabbed across the street from the train station, walked over and collapsed in front of the main building.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police do not have any information regarding a possible suspect.