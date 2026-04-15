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Man fatally stabbed near Union Station in downtown Los Angeles

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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A man was fatally stabbed near Union Station in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing around 5:50 a.m. near the 800 block of Alameda Street.

According to the LAPD, the man was stabbed across the street from the train station, walked over and collapsed in front of the main building.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police do not have any information regarding a possible suspect. 

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