Update: Cash App founder, MobileCoin CPO Bob Lee stabbed to death in San Francisco's Rincon Hill neighborhood

Cash App founder, MobileCoin CPO Bob Lee stabbed to death in San Francisco Cash App founder, MobileCoin CPO Bob Lee stabbed to death in San Francisco 01:05

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man stabbed to death early Tuesday morning near downtown San Francisco was well-known tech executive Bob Lee, founder of Cash App and the former chief technology officer of Square, sources told KPIX.

Officers responded at about 2:35 a.m. to a report of a stabbing in the 300 block of Main Street in the city's Rincon Hill neighborhood and arrived to find the victim, who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, police said.

The city's medical examiner's office had not yet identified the victim as of Tuesday evening, but friends of Lee told KPIX he was the victim. The 43-year-old Lee was the Chief Product Officer of San Francisco-based cryptocurrency startup MobileCoin.

"Bob was a force of nature," MobileCoin CEO Joshua Goldbard said in a statement to KPIX. "He helped to birth Android and CashApp into our world. Moby was his dream: a privacy protecting wallet for the 21st century. I will miss him every day."

"Bob was a dad, the former CTO of Square where he created Cash App & CTO of Mobile Coin. He was a generous decent human being who didn't deserve to be killed," wrote Bill Barhydt, CEO of Abra, on Twitter.

MobileCoin CPO Bob Lee MobileCoin

On Twitter Tuesday evening, a flood of messages were posted eulogizing Lee, many including his @crazybob Twitter handle.

Was scheduled to work on @mobilecoin with you tomorrow AM @crazybob. You always believed in me, I’ll be forever grateful.



Committed to seeing this project for as long as the Team will have me, to the very end. — Kyle Zink (@kylezink) April 5, 2023

@crazybob was one of a kind. May his memory be a blessing. — Ryan Gilbert (@rgoffice) April 5, 2023

RIP to one of the realist most brilliant humans I’ve ever met @crazybob 😔💔



Rip Bob Lee



CTO Square

CTO Mobile Coin

Creator of Cash App



And a rad single Dad 🙏 — Joshua Charles (@JoshCDonaldson) April 5, 2023

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Square (which is now called Block), responded to the news via a post early Wednesday on the decentralized social media app Nostr. "Heartbreaking," Dorsey wrote. "Bob was instrumental to Square and Cash App."

Mixed Martial Arts fighter Jake Shields remembered Lee as a "loyal friend" in a tweet, writing, "RIP brother."

Shields' tweet garnered the attention of Twitter's new owner Elon Musk, who chimed-in to say that, "Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately." Musk tagged San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in his tweet.

San Francisco has been grappling with an apparent uptick in crime as it still attempts to bounce back from the pandemic. Preliminary police data reports 12 homicides in San Francisco this year, an uptick of 20% compared to the same time period in the previous year. In total, there were 56 homicides in San Francisco in 2022, which is the exact same number of homicides the city saw in 2021.

No arrest has been made in the case and San Francisco police have not released any suspect details.

Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing was asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.