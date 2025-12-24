Watch CBS News
Man fatally shot on Metro bus in South Los Angeles

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a shooting aboard a Metro bus in South Los Angeles left a man dead on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting was reported at about 1:58 p.m. in the area of Normandie Avenue and West 39th Street in Exposition Park.

In a statement, LA Metro said a group of young men was involved in an altercation near a bus stop, which eventually spilled onto a line 206 bus. While on the bus, one member of the group shot at least one other individual.

The man, who remains unidentified, later died.

The rest of the group fled the scene before officers arrived. The suspect remains unknown.

No additional details were immediately made available.

