At least 2 killed in 5 Freeway crash near Pyramid Lake in Gorman

At least two people were killed in a collision on the 5 Freeway near Pyramid Lake in Gorman on Thursday, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the crash was reported at about 2:56 p.m. on the northbound lanes near Vista Del Lago Road.

A total of three vehicles were involved.

According to authorities, two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities weren't yet known as of Thursday afternoon.

An additional six people were evaluated at the scene, with two suffering from minor injuries. The remaining four were transported to a local hospital as well, but weren't believed to have been injured.

The cause of the crash and the exact circumstances weren't yet clear as of 4:15 p.m. No additional details were immediately made available.