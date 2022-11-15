Fast food nostalgia predicted to continue trending in 2023

There's nothing like the Good Ol' Days and Yelp fast food searches show we are trying to get back there.

Today, Yelp released its 2023 Trend Forecast Report and with fast food nostalgia searches up 90 percent, the prediction is it will continue to be a big thing in 2023.

The lastest blast from the past came from McDonald's last month, where they brought back the Halloween Happy Meal buckets from 1986.

This year's Mickey-D character names: McPunk'n, McGoblin, and McBoo, closely resemble the characters from the 1980's. The chain is also offering adult Happy Meals, hoping to get those who are all grown to feel the joy of opening up that Happy Meal box.

