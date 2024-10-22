Fans flock to Menendez mansion in Hollywood Hills after case gains renewed interest

Droves of people have begun flocking to the mansion that once housed the Menendez family in recent weeks after two different Netflix specials garnered a renewed interest in the decades old case.

View of million-dollar home, with new owners cars in driveway was formally owned by JosÃ© and Mary Louise Menendez, who were killed by their two sons, Joseph and Erik Menendez and both convicted of murder in 1996, in photo December 17, 1993 in Beverly Hills, California. / Getty Images

At the same time, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón is set to announce his decision as to whether or not the brothers, Erik and Lyle, should be resentenced for murdering their parents in 1989 after new evidence came to light supporting their allegations that they were physically and emotionally abused by their father.

Local police have already said that they're working on plans to handle the crowds they expect to soon flood the streets come Halloween.

KCAL News was on hand as visitors arrived outside of the property, which is currently blocked off by a fence as the new owners — who recently purchased the home — have not yet moved in.

People from Mexico and the Netherlands were among those who traveled farthest to see the scene of the gruesome murders that took place back in 1989.

"it's really strange," said Holly Land. "Eerie, weird feeling."

Though it happened nearly more than three decades ago, the release of Ryan Murphy's drama series "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" and "The Menendez Brothers" docu-series on Netflix, have drawn a new wave of attention to the murders.

For those who lived through the media frenzy, the recent resurgence is an echo to what they once experienced, except with a new twist of trespassers who broadcast their illegal ventures onto the property on social media.

Beverly Hills Police Department officers told Inside Edition that in the last few weeks they've been called to the home 16 times.