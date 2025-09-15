Family sues Los Angeles city, county after 13-year-old allegedly killed by soccer coach

The family of a young Los Angeles teenager who was allegedly molested and later killed by his soccer coach earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the city and county, alleging that simple background checks could have kept the coach away from the minor.

During a news conference on Monday morning, a lawyer representing the family of the slain 13-year-old Oscar Omar Hernandez said the city and county should be held accountable for allowing coaches to obtain permits to interact with children at local parks without conducting background checks.

"They have to know who's doing that for the children's sake," said Luis Carrillo, an attorney representing the Hernandez family. "The city and the county ignored the sake of the children, which is fundamental. The kids come first."

Mario Garcia-Aquino, 42, was charged with murder this summer after he allegedly killed Hernandez around March 28. Hernandez was reported missing in late March before his body was found in Ventura County on April 2. His family claims he visited Garcia-Aquino's Lancaster home to help make jerseys for their soccer team.

According to the lawsuit, Garcia-Aquino was the owner of Huracan Valley Boys Soccer Club, which practiced at various parks across Los Angeles. Had the city and county performed a background check when he applied for permits, Hernandez's life could have been spared, they claim.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Garcia-Aquino allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager as far back as December 2022. While a police investigation ensued, no charges were filed at the time.

When he was charged with the murder of Hernandez, prosecutors also charged him with the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy in Palmdale on Feb. 22, 2024.

When asked for a statement on the lawsuit, the DA's Office said it had no comment. A spokesperson for the City of Los Angeles said it does not comment on ongoing litigation.