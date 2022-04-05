Family of victims in deadly pursuit crash in Rialto speak out

Two families are grieving the loss of 31-year-old Aaron McDonald and 30-year-old Irene Ramos Jaramillo, the engaged couple who were killed Saturday after the car they were in was struck by a suspected drunk driver.

The suspect who hit the couple, 24-year-old Alejandro Canchola, had led police on a high-speed pursuit from Colton to Rialto, where he crashed into McDonald and Ramos Jaramillo before careening into a nearby house on the corner of Cedar and Randall Avenues.

The father of Ramos Jaramillo spoke to CBSLA off-camera after he'd just come home from planning a joint memorial service and cremation with the McDonald's, instead of the summer wedding the couple had been planning before they were killed.

Like any father who loves his daughter, he told CBSLA he didn't like McDonald at first, but that the 31-year-old grew on him, adding that McDonald had earned his love and trust as the couple continued their relationship.

McDonald had just purchased a house for himself and Ramos Jaramillo. Her father said their love story wasn't supposed to end this way.

"I feel sorry for the victims, deeply sorry," said Edgar Soto.

Home on corner of Cedar and Randall Avenues that has since been red-tagged as a result of the crash. CBSLA

Soto said there is another victim in this tragedy, his sister who just six months ago purchased the home that Canchola crashed into. His teenage niece was inside the home when the cars slammed into the stone wall. While she suffered minor injuries, Soto said she is traumatized.

The home has since been red-tagged and the family has had to move out.

"They could have stopped chasing the guy. I mean, the guy was able to drive two to three cities? They could have said, 'Lets end it here,'" Soto said.

Ramos Jamarillo's father shared the same sentiment, saying that he understands the authorities were doing their jobs, but wished they had called the pursuit of sooner. If they held back, he believes they couple would still be planning their wedding.