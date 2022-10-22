Family of man killed during carjacking calls for AG Rob Bonta to investigate LAPD's handling of case

The family of the man tragically killed when he was dragged behind his own vehicle, which had just been stolen from him, in the midst of a wild police chase is calling for independent investigation due to their displeasure with how the investigation has been handled thus far.

On Friday they gathered to hold a news conference requesting that California Attorney General Rob Bonta launch an independent investigation, as they believe Los Angeles Police Department officers mishandled the incident.

End of pursuit in Inglewood

Their loved one, 63-year-old La Habra resident Larry Walker, was killed on Oct. 13 when his car was stolen from him by Joshua Reneau, who was in the process of running from police. While leading them on a chase, Reneau, wanted on suspicion of murder at the time, crashed into Walker's vehicle. He got out of one car and forced his way into the other, attempting to remove Walker from behind the steering wheel so he could continue to run.

During the process of trying to get out of the vehicle, Walker became tied up in the seatbelt. As Reneau attempted to flee, Walker was dragged behind his car for more than two miles, killing him.

Walker's family paid their respects on Friday, releasing a bunch of balloons to the sky as they shouted, "We love you, Larry!"

His daughter, Jamien, said that he was on his way to pick something up to eat after finishing up work for the day when the incident occurred.

"My dad, he's an amazing man," she said. "I hate he had to go through that. I hate that he had to go through that. He did not deserve that."

As she and her family continue to seek justice for Walker, they're looking for a more in depth investigation into the moments that led up to his death.

"I do still hold Joshua responsible for what happened to my father. But the operation LAPD was conducting, it was a failed operation that they were surveilling him," she said. "I believe the LAPD was negligent in the operation they conducted. They did contribute."

Walker leaves behind two daughters and one son, who will remember him as the compassionate man that owned and operated a series of care centers that provide support services for people with disabilities and behavioral and psychiatric issues.

"He had a lot of love in his heart and he wouldn't think twice to help somebody," said his son, Edward.

"Me, my brother and sister, we are still here and we will continue to let his legacy live on," Jamien said.

On top of the press conference, community activists came together to pen a letter for Bonta on behalf of the family, hoping that he can shed some additional light on the situation.

LAPD was unavailable for comment.