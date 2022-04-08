Family of 6-year-old hurt by baseball at LA Angels game speaks out

The family of a 6-year-old boy who was reportedly injured at an LA Angels baseball game held a press conference through their attorneys Thursday.

The family of the child announced a lawsuit, claiming he was seriously injured when he was hit in the head by a baseball thrown by Angels pitcher Keynan Middleton.

The boy was walking with his father in 2019 towards the dugout when Middleton threw a wild pitch that struck the boy, the family claims.

At the news conference, held at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on Opening Day, the family's attorney said the boy suffered a skull fracture and is suffering from cognitive and attention problems.

"What happened on that day forever changed a child," said Nick Rowley, the family's attorney. "And it didn't have to happen."

The Angels released a statement saying:

No parties have reached out to us regarding this lawsuit. We have only been made aware of this by the media, so we are unable to comment at this time.