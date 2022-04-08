Family of 6-year-old hurt by baseball at LA Angels game speaks out
The family of a 6-year-old boy who was reportedly injured at an LA Angels baseball game held a press conference through their attorneys Thursday.
The family of the child announced a lawsuit, claiming he was seriously injured when he was hit in the head by a baseball thrown by Angels pitcher Keynan Middleton.
The boy was walking with his father in 2019 towards the dugout when Middleton threw a wild pitch that struck the boy, the family claims.
At the news conference, held at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on Opening Day, the family's attorney said the boy suffered a skull fracture and is suffering from cognitive and attention problems.
"What happened on that day forever changed a child," said Nick Rowley, the family's attorney. "And it didn't have to happen."
The Angels released a statement saying:
No parties have reached out to us regarding this lawsuit. We have only been made aware of this by the media, so we are unable to comment at this time.
for more features.