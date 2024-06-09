Family displaced after fire destroys four buildings in Lake Elsinore

Multiple fires burn in Inland Empire, leaving one family displaced

Multiple fires burn in Inland Empire, leaving one family displaced

Multiple fires burn in Inland Empire, leaving one family displaced

Two separate brush fires burned in the Inland Empire on Sunday, displacing a family in Lake Elsinore and nearly reaching a San Bernardino County golf course.

The fire was reported a little after 4 p.m. in the 20500 block of Telford Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Aircraft assisted ground units in extinguishing the fire, which torched two acres and destroyed a residential building, three outbuildings and an RV before the flames were contained.

An adult and two juveniles were displaced because of the fire and American Red Cross was contacted for assistance in providing them temporary shelter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Telford Avenue was closed between Patterson Street and Peach Street for some time due to the firefighting operations.

In neighboring San Bernardino County, firefighters also battled a separate brush fire which torched 20 acres of vegetation near the Shandin Hills Golf Club.

The blaze, which burned near Little Mountain Drive and W. Edgehill Road, was reported at around 12:45 p.m, according to a post on X from San Bernardino County Fire Department officials.

Three hours after their battle started, firefighters said that forward progress of the fire had been stopped.

A cause has not yet been disclosed

No injuries were reported in either incident.