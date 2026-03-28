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Falling rocks at Angeles National Forest injure at least 1

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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At least one person was airlifted after an incident involving falling rocks at Angeles National Forest on Saturday, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said crews were dispatched to an area near Switzer Falls at 9:15 a.m. after at least one person was injured by what appeared to be falling rocks.

Aerial footage around 10:37 a.m. showed rescue crews airlifting a person from the forest. The extent of their injuries was not clear as of 11 a.m., and it's unclear whether any others were hurt.

Multiple agencies were involved in the rescue, according to LA County Fire. No additional details were immediatley made available.

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