Face masks are now optional on planes and in airports, Alaska Airlines says

Travelers are no longer required to wear face masks while in airports and onboard aircraft, Alaska Airlines announced Monday.

BREAKING: Face masks are officially optional in airports and onboard all Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights, effective immediately. Full statement: https://t.co/zVonJVowr7 — Alaska Airlines News (@AlaskaAirNews) April 18, 2022

"Due to a judicial decision in our federal court system, the mask mandate has been overturned, which means our guests and employees have the option to wear a mask while traveling in the U.S. and at work," the airline said.

Max Tidwell, VP of safety & security at Alaska Airlines, released a statement Monday saying, "It has been a long 24 months with nearly constant change. I could not be prouder of our frontline employees who have handled every pivot focusing on safety and the care we're known for. We're also thankful for our guests who remained considerate, patient and stood by us throughout every twist and turn."

The mask mandate has been in effect for over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.