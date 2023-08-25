F/A-18 fighter jet crash at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

A crash involving a F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet happened at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego around 11:54 p.m. on Friday.

The aircraft was not part of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, but was operating out of MCAS Miramar. The crash site is on government property east of the air station and there are no indications of damage to property on the ground.

Search and rescue actions are ongoing and an investigation has begun. We will provide more information as it becomes available.



This is a developing story, please check back for updates.