Los Angeles area begins debris removal from fire zones ahead of possible weekend rain, Mayor Karen Bass says

As the Los Angeles area continues to monitor extreme fire danger, Mayor Karen Bass said officials are preparing for the possibility of rain in burn scar areas over the weekend.

Bass issued an emergency executive order to shore up burn areas from the Palisades and Eaton fires and reduce the risk of hazardous runoff from rain.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 15: Utility workers are seen next to burned down beachside houses after Palisade Fire has caused destruction in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California, United States on January 15, 2025. Jon Putman/Anadolu via Getty Images

At a news conference Tuesday morning, Bass said her order includes installing reinforced barriers, removing debris with heavy-duty equipment and diverting stormwater to the sewer system.

"Later today, Mayor Bass will inspect progress made by city crews to install reinforcements and on other protective measures," the mayor's office said.

The chance of rain is "coming from a storm that will start in northern Canada and work its way down the West Coast," KCAL News Meteorologist Paul Deanno said.

Some parts of Los Angeles could have .25 inches of rain while the Inland Empire could have .40 inches beginning Friday night. There isn't a guarantee for rain but it is the best widespread chance of rain the region has had since November, Deanno added.

The National Weather Service advises that areas recently affected by wildfires are particularly more susceptible to flash floods and debris during rainstorms. Although forecasters are not predicting a strong rainstorm, the potential for dangerous debris flow remains.

"The soils in a burn scar are highly erodible so flood waters can contain significant amounts of mud, boulders, and vegetation," the NWS said.

Councilwoman Traci Park, who oversees District 11 which includes the Pacific Palisades area said rain also poses a danger to nearby waterways.

"I normally pray for rain, God knows we generally need it," Park said. "Adding water to this mess and saturated unstable hillsides is the last thing we need."

Park pointed out that burn scar areas do not absorb water at a normal rate. To prepare for potential rain she has instructed the LA Bureau of Engineering's GIS and Mapping Division to create an "online post-fire hazard map to identify homes and properties that are at increased risk of mudslides and debrief flow."

She said residents also play a part in keeping the city safe. She Urges everyone to follow warnings from officials.

Meteorologists said this is the driest start to winter on record.

Debris removal in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County health officer issued a local health emergency order prohibiting fire debris removal at damaged and burned properties in critical fire areas until a hazardous materials inspection has been conducted by an approved government agency.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works warns that fire debris can contain toxins like asbestos, mercury, lead and other chemicals.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is coordinating the fire debris assessment and hazardous waste removal activities. Debris removal services are free to property owners.

"Each property with damaged/destroyed structures identified will be cleared of all household hazardous waste," the LADPW said.

Use this link to get more information on debris removal.