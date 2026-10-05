Extreme heat will scorch Southern California for the rest of the week, forecasters say

The extreme heat that has been scorching Southern California for the past few days will continue through the rest of the week.

The National Weather Service says people won't feel relief from the prolonged heat wave until the weekend.

Weather officials warn that the record or near-record heat will persist, with most coast and valley highs in the 90s, up to 104 degrees.

One of the biggest concerns as the heat lingers is the little to no overnight relief. Most lows will remain in the upper 60s to 70s. Some areas in the mountains and foothills will be in the 80s.

All of the coasts, valleys and inland areas are under heat advisories and extreme heat warnings through Thursday.

The NWS says temperatures over the weekend will trend cooler each day. There will be a 20 to 30% chance of showers on Sunday, mostly over Los Angeles County, due to the increased moisture from Hurricane Rachel in the Pacific.

The hurricane is also expected to bring strong swells and rough waters, mainly to LA and Ventura County beaches. A beach hazard statement will go into effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday and remain until 11 p.m. Friday.