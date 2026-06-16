Watch CBS News
Local News

Natural gas leak at apartment building in Expo Park forces street closures

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A natural gas leak at an apartment building under construction in Expo Park forced street closures in the area on Tuesday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 3900 block of Figueroa Street just before 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a gas leak.

First arriving units found a six-story apartment building under construction that sustained a natural gas rupture from a three-inch gas line.

The gas company also responded to the scene and shut down the leak. Streets in the surrounding area were closed while crews worked on the incident.

It is unclear how many services were disrupted. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue