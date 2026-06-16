Natural gas leak at apartment building in Expo Park forces street closures

A natural gas leak at an apartment building under construction in Expo Park forced street closures in the area on Tuesday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 3900 block of Figueroa Street just before 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a gas leak.

First arriving units found a six-story apartment building under construction that sustained a natural gas rupture from a three-inch gas line.

The gas company also responded to the scene and shut down the leak. Streets in the surrounding area were closed while crews worked on the incident.

It is unclear how many services were disrupted.