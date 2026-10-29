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"Small explosion" in Van Nuys apartment injures 3 workers

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A small explosion in a Van Nuys apartment left three people injured on Thursday, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the incident occurred at 14540 Hartland Street just before 10 a.m.

It's unclear how the explosion occurred, but three people working in the apartment were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. 

Their condition was unclear as of Thursday morning.

Aerial images captured at 11:52 a.m. showed an open window on a first-floor apartment with several items that appeared to have been blown outside in the explosion.

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A small explosion in a Van Nuys apartment left at least two people injured on Thursday, authorities said. CBS LA

No additional details were immediatley made available.

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