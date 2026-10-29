"Small explosion" in Van Nuys apartment injures 3 workers

A small explosion in a Van Nuys apartment left three people injured on Thursday, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the incident occurred at 14540 Hartland Street just before 10 a.m.

It's unclear how the explosion occurred, but three people working in the apartment were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Their condition was unclear as of Thursday morning.

Aerial images captured at 11:52 a.m. showed an open window on a first-floor apartment with several items that appeared to have been blown outside in the explosion.

A small explosion in a Van Nuys apartment left at least two people injured on Thursday, authorities said. CBS LA

No additional details were immediatley made available.