Exotic birds stolen from Dana Point pet store

An Orange County pet shop owner is desperately seeking the return of three exotic birds that were stolen from inside of her business in Dana Point early Tuesday morning.

According to Michelle Martin, the owner of The Feed Barn, located in the 34000 block of Doheny Park Road, multiple suspects broke into her store at around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday and stole three exotic birds.

She says that the birds, a white umbrella cockatoo, a green double yellow-headed amazon and a Congo African grey, were not for sale as they were her personal pets, which she estimates to be worth around $10,000. Martin says that the birds are fairly rare, especially since they can live around 10 years.

The suspects allegedly entered the store by breaking the glass window, and were only inside for a couple of minutes before taking off with the birds.

There was no further information immediately available.