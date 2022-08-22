Excessive heat warning issued for Palmdale, Lancaster as temperatures reach triple digits

A summer full of extremely warm weather is expected to continue through the coming weeks, as some regions are predicted to hit nearly record-setting highs.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the Lancaster and Palmdale areas as temperatures are expected to reach well over 100 degrees on Tuesday. The warning, which goes into effect Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. is set to last through most of the day, ending at 9 p.m.

While triple digit heat lingered over the region for most of the weekend, NWS indicated that residents could see highs of 109, creating dangerously hot conditions. The nights, while cooler, were still expected to sit in the 70s.

The heat, paired with the exceedingly dry climate, also creates a threat of extremely high fire danger for much of the Southland.

On Monday, Los Angeles and Orange County metropolitan areas were experiencing highs of 86 degrees, while those in the valleys were subject to 102 degrees.

NWS officials advised people living in those areas to stay hydrated and seek comfort in air conditioned rooms or shade if they're outside. They were also urged to check on vulnerable neighbors and relatives and be aware of the signs of heat-related illness.

Southern California is not alone in their efforts to push through an extended heat wave, as people around the world have been suffering the effects of a hotter-than-normal summer. While officials have continued to seek ways to address the problems facing their own nations, CBS News suggests that the worst may be yet to come as a third of people around the United States could find themselves living in dangerously hot areas in just a couple decade's time.

The Southland was expected to remain dry through the first part of the week before another monsoonal movement crept into the area from Arizona by week's end.