Ex-Long Beach EMT convicted of selling fentanyl to co-workers, trafficking drugs across the country

Former Long Beach EMT sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison for drug and gun crimes

Former Long Beach EMT sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison for drug and gun crimes

Former Long Beach EMT sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison for drug and gun crimes

An ex-Long Beach EMT was sentenced to nearly 30 years in federal prison after dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl to his co-worker.

Former first responder Cruz Noel Quintero, 43, was convicted of operating a cross-country drug trafficking business while he was employed at Long Beach Memorial Hospital. Quintero shipped cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs to traffickers while handling the distribution to his local network from his Long Beach home, according to federal prosecutors.

The United States Department of Justice said while outside the hospital's emergency room, Quintero sold his coworker a white powder that he claimed to be cocaine in May 2019. In actuality, it was fentanyl.

The coworker and her partner sampled the white powder the following morning, causing both of them to pass out and resulting in one of their deaths. Authorities determined that Quintero sold the couple the fatal dose and uncovered his illicit operation. After raiding two residences in Long Beach, officers found 13 firearms, including two machine guns, two short-barreled "assault rifles" and nine other guns. The term "assault rifle" is often used to describe an AR- or AK-style rifle designed for the civilian market.

Authorities found 13 firearms, two machine guns at Cruz Noel Quintero's home. US DOJ

Authorities said his residences were littered with drug-trafficking paraphernalia, including over ten pounds of cutting agents and a hydraulic press used to manufacture kilogram bricks of cocaine.

During the trial, someone testified that Quintero shipped kilograms of cocaine and pounds of meth to Minnesota. The testimonial also claimed there were frequent complaints about the poor quality of Quintero's product.

In September 2022, he was convicted of one count of distributing fentanyl resulting in death, one count of possessing machine guns, two counts of possessing unregistered firearms, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

On June 14, 2023, a federal judge sentenced Quintero to 352 months in prison or over 29 years. The judge also scheudled a restitution hearing for Sept. 6.