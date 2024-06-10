Ex-convict sentenced to life in prison for killing Pomona police officer in 2018

Ex-con sentenced to life in prison for killing Pomona police officer in 2018

An ex-convict was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for murdering a Pomona Police Department officer and wounding his partner in 2018 after a pursuit.

It happened on March 9, 2018, when Isaias De Jesus Valencia, 45, led officers on a brief pursuit after they were dispatched for reports of a suspected DUI driver.

When they tried to pull him over, Valenica instead led them on a chase that ended when he crashed into a parked car and ran into his apartment in the 1400 block of South Palomares Street.

As officer tried to open his door, Valencia fired six shots, striking Officer Greggory Casillas in the head and his partner, Officer Alex Nguyen, in the cheek. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital where Casillas later died.

Valencia was finally taken into custody by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies at the end of a 15-hour standoff.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder in April after jurors deliberated for less than a day. The panel also found true special circumstance allegations of murder of a peace officer in the performance of his duties and murder for the purpose of avoiding or preventing a lawful arrest. Additionally, they also found true allegations that he personally and intentionally discharged a handgun.

On top of life without parole, Superior Court Judge Mike Camacho handed Valencia a separate sentence of 278 years to life on Monday.

He refused to go to court for sentencing and appeared via camera from his jail cell.

"Lawmakers, courts and the review boards reconsider before showing any leniency for a remorseless killer that can't man up to his own actions," said Officer Nguyen during Monday's hearing. "My scars run deeper than my face, not a day goes by that I don't see, feel or think about my partner."

Nguyen says that he was traumatized by the shooting and that he now suffers from PTSD, anxiety and depression.