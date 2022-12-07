Evelyn, LA Zoo's oldest gorilla is euthanized

Evelyn, the oldest gorilla in the history of the Los Angeles Zoo, has died. She was euthanized after "experiencing health issues leading to a decline in her quality of life over the last couple of weeks," the zoo announced today.

Evelyn was an L.A. native, she was born at the zoo in 1976. While western lowland gorillas can live 30 to 40 years in the wild, the zoo attributed Evelyn's longevity to quality of care at the facility.

"We are all so deeply saddened over the loss of Evelyn," Tania Prebble, one of the zoo's animal keepers, said on the Twitter thread announcing the gorilla's passing.

"Words cannot describe how much love and joy she gave everyone over her 46 years of her life. Personally, working with her these last 15 years has been a blessing.

Zoo officials said Evelyn was known for her red hair and "independent and charismatic personality."

In addition, officials said, "she provided a watchful eye over the newest youngster, Angela, and had been a wonderful family member to Kelly, N'Djia and Rapunzel."

Western lowland gorillas are an endangered subspecies of the larger western gorilla, and, in the wild, are native to forests and swamplands in central Africa.