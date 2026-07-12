Forward progress stopped, evacuations lifted for Summit Fire in Southern California's Antelope Valley

Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the Summit Fire in the Antelope Valley, leading to the lifting of all evacuation orders.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said crews made significant progress on the blaze overnight, with containment at 15%. Firefighters are remaining on scene to establish fire lines and clean up hot spots.

The blaze began on Friday near Jesus Canyon Road and E. Avenue Z in Llano. Crews responded at 1:12 p.m. to a then-8-acre fire.

As of Sunday afternoon, 2,690 acres burned and one minor structure was destroyed. A residence was also damaged, according to LACFD.

The LACFD warned that current weather conditions remain favorable for wildfires.

While evacuation orders were lifted, warnings were in place in the following zones: