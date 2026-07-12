Southern California could see light rain as looming heat wave approaches

Humidity and chances of rain could coincide with the heat wave arriving in Southern California, forecasters say.

According to the National Weather Service, parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties could see light, isolated showers as soon as Sunday afternoon.

"The forecast in these areas has been updated to account for higher coverage of light-precipitation mention this afternoon," a NWS bulletin reads. "The greatest chance for a few lightning strikes will remain over interior sections of these counties, though an isolated lightning strike cannot be completely ruled out closer to the coast."

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert through at least Tuesday due to heat, humidity and chances for monsoonal thunderstorms. A Next Weather Watch is in place for Wednesday and Thursday, should conditions continue.

"No matter where you are today, it's going to be feeling toasty out there," said CBS LA weather anchor Chloe Carlson.

Temperatures are set to spread on a widespread basis day-by-day into at least Wednesday, according to the NWS, eventually landing in triple digits for many inland communities.

A NWS Heat Advisory is in place across the region through Tuesday, when that advisory becomes an Extreme Heat Watch.

As humidity dips by mid-week, temperatures are likely to rise gradually, bringing in dryer heat. Forecasters warn temperatures could reach "95 to 112 away from the coast, and 85 to 95 near the coast" in the middle of the week.

According to the NWS, temperatures could reach as high as 105 degrees in the Inland Empire by Tuesday, which forecasters anticipate to be the warmest day of the week.

"With these temperatures, humidity, and warmer overnight low temperatures, HeatRisk will be higher, so please plan ahead," the NWS said.