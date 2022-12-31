Watch CBS News
Evacuation warnings issued for Lake Hughes, Bobcat Fire burn scar areas

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

An evacuation warning will go into effect at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday for the Lake Hughes and Bobcat Fire burn scar areas in the Antelope Valley as a result to the rain showers that are expected to continue all day in the Southland. 

Due to the potential risk of mud and debris flows as a result to the rain showers forecasted for Saturday, Los Angeles County Public Works issued the evacuation warnings.

Additionally, it's highly recommended to avoid entering roads or streets that are flooded and never enter moving water.

Rain is expected to pour in for most of the Southland through the day and into the night, according to CBSLA Meteorologist Olga Ospina. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

December 31, 2022

