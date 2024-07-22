Watch CBS News
Evacuation orders for Columbia Fire in Riverside County

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

A third fire has erupted in Riverside County as temperatures continue to soar in the region.

Riverside City County Fire crews responded to the new brush fire around 8 a.m. on Monday near Columbia Ave and Michigan Ave, according to CAL FIRE.

The wildfire is being called the 'Columbia Fire,' and it has grown to nearly 57 acres and there is no containment.

Evacuation orders were made for the area north of Massachusetts Avenue, south of Marlborough Avenue, east of Kentwood Drive along with Marlborough Avenue and west of Mount Vernon Avenue.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Amy Maetzold

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

