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Tree-trimming truck crashes into Encino fire hydrant and overturns

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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A tree-trimming truck overturned after crashing into a fire hydrant in Encino on Monday afternoon. 

The crash was reported at around 3:45 p.m. near the 16000 block of W. Calneva Drive and Hayvenhurst Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation. 

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The overturned truck near the burst fire hydrant. CBS LA

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash, where the overturned truck could be seen near the spot where the hydrant once stood. Water was seen gushing dozens of feet into the air. Los Angeles police had taped off the portion of the intersection most impacted by the falling water. 

Firefighters said that they were working to turn the water off as of 4:15 p.m., and that the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was contacted for further assistance.

No injuries were reported in the incident. 

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