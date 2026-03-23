Search underway after hit-and-run driver leaves woman severely injured near Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are seeking help from the public as they continue searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a woman with severe injuries in a February crash in the Elysian Park neighborhood.

The crash happened on Feb. 23 at around 3 p.m., when LAPD officers were called to the intersection of Stadium Way and Elysian Park Drive, according to a news release from LAPD officials.

They say that an unidentified white hatchback-style car was traveling through the intersection when it "became involved in a non-contact traffic collision."

"The vehicle's unsafe traffic movements caused a gray Toyota sedan, traveling northbound Stadium Way, to swerve into oncoming lanes and collide with two vehicles traveling in the opposite direction," the release said. "The driver of the white hatchback style vehicle failed to stop, render aid, and remain at scene."

A photo of the suspect vehicle. Los Angeles Police Department

The driver was last seen driving westbound on Elysian Park Drive.

The victim, only identified as a woman, was taken to a nearby hospital for severe injuries. Her condition was not noted by police in their news release.

A standing reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for anyone with information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect through the Los Angeles Administrative Code's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LAPD's Central Traffic Division Officer Herrera at (213) 833-3713.