Elevate your summer backyard parties with these tech gadgets

Whether you're hosting a BBQ, a pool party, or an evening under the stars, incorporating the latest technology can make your backyard event unforgettable and hosting stress-free. Tech expert Jessica Naziri, with Techsesh.co, has some must-have gadgets to enhance your summer hosting experience.

1. Barsys 360 Robot Bartender

Price: $475

When it comes to hosting a memorable event, serving up delicious drinks can make all the difference. Playing bartender can keep you tied up behind the bar instead of enjoying the company of your guests. Enter Barsys, the robot bartender that automates drink-making and ensures perfect cocktails every time. With features like automated drink mixing, app control, and precision and consistency, Barsys delivers perfectly mixed drinks effortlessly. This smart gadget allows you to offer a wide range of high-quality cocktails without the hassle, enhancing your guests' experience and giving you more time to relax and enjoy your event.

2. Jasco Enbrighten Lights

Eternity Lights $159. 99 | Cafe lights $179.99

Create the perfect ambiance for every occasion with Jasco Enbrighten's smart outdoor lighting products. These app-controlled lights, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, allow effortless customization of your backyard lighting. Built to withstand all weather conditions, Enbrighten lights offer customizable colors to match any theme, from red, white, and blue for the Olympics to orange for Halloween. It's perfect for hosting an Olympics party and a great way to show off Olympic spirit but setting your house lights to the colors of your country's flag (i.e. Red White and Blue for the US, Blue and White for Israel, Red, White and Green for Iran, etc.

Plus, 50% of all net profits go to charity, enhancing your outdoor gatherings with beautiful, durable lighting that supports a good cause.

3. Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub

Price: $139.99

Transform any grill into a smart grill with the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub, your personal grilling assistant that ensures perfectly cooked food every time. This innovative device provides step-by-step guidance, including food readiness countdowns and flip and serve alerts, sent directly to your smartphone. The Weber Connect app, available on Google Play and Apple App Store, pairs with the hub to offer hundreds of recipes and a mission-control-style dashboard for comprehensive grill management.

4. Heat-it Smartphone-Powered Insect Bite Relief

Price: $38.21 (15% discount with code TechSesh. Valid through 07/31/2024)

Nothing ruins an outdoor event faster than insect bites, but heat it™ offers the ultimate solution for itch relief, powered by your smartphone. This small dongle, paired with the heat it™ app, offers a chemical-free, sustainable, and efficient relief from mosquito, horsefly, bee, and wasp stings using concentrated heat therapy (~124 °F). Safe for all ages, including children as young as three, and compact enough to carry anywhere, heat it™ ensures you can enjoy the outdoors without the itch.

5. GE Profile Opal 2.0 Ultra Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank

Price: $499

Satisfy the craving for chewable, crunchable nugget ice with the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Ultra Nugget Ice Maker. This top-of-the-line ice maker features a sleek design, innovative scale-inhibiting and reusable air filters, and an enhanced user interface that simplifies maintenance. It provides fresh, high-quality nugget ice effortlessly, adding a touch of luxury to your backyard gatherings.