Electrical vault explosion causes DTLA power outages

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

An explosion caused extensive damage to four electrical vaults in downtown Los Angeles early Monday morning.

3rd Street was closed between Omar St. and Central Ave.

About 500 Los Angeles Dept. of Water and Power customers in the area experienced power outages. LADWP crews were responding.

No further details about the explosion were immediately released.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 5:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

