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Electric car fire in Covina IKEA garage forces evacuations

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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Austin Turner

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A Covina IKEA store and its garage were evacuated on Saturday after an electric vehicle caught fire, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the EV caught fire in the store's underground garage on Saturday morning, leading to the evacuations. The surrounding area was placed under evacuation warnings.

There are no known threats at this time, the department said, and the evacuations were made out of "an abundance of caution."

Experts say fires from lithium-ion batteries burn hotter and longer than regular fires, creating different challenges for firefighters.

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