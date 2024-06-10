Watch CBS News
Elderly man dies in Hyde Park house fire, wife escapes

By Julie Sharp

An elderly man died in a Hyde Park house fire Monday after his wife escaped the 101-year-old home through the back.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to the home on 74th Street near 5th Avenue just after 10:30 a.m.

The elderly woman was able to escape the home without any injuries, but her bedridden spouse was found dead in the front of the house, according to LAFD.

It took 43 firefighters 14 minutes to put out the fire in the single-story home, which didn't have smoke alarms.

Mayor's Crisis Response Team volunteers will assist the woman, family and neighbors, according to the LAFD. The cause of the fire is under investigation.  

hyde-park-house-fire.jpg
It took 43 firefighters 14 minutes to put out a Hyde Park house fire where an elderly man died. KCAL News
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

June 10, 2024

