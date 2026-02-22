Los Angeles County hit-and-run suspect arrested after pursuit ends in crash

A hit-and-run suspect was arrested after a brief pursuit ended in a crash in Los Angeles County on Sunday night.

Hawthorne police said that they were called to the scene of a collision near El Segundo Boulevard and Isis Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. As they were waiting for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies to also arrive and assume the case, one of the drivers took off.

Officers began to pursue the driver, but the chase only lasted for a few minutes before the female suspect crashed near the intersection of Aviation Boulevard and the Imperial Highway, Hawthorne police said.

An ambulance was called for the suspect, but she refused medical transport, according to HPD officers, who said she was being taken into custody. They did not know if she would be booked by their department or LASD.

The suspect has not yet been identified by police.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash, where it appeared that only one vehicle was involved. A downed traffic light could be seen next to a sedan and multiple law enforcement patrol vehicles.