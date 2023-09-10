El Segundo Little League World Series champs honored with parade in hometown

A parade honoring the Little League World Series champions from El Segundo is being held Sunday in their hometown.

The parade got underway at noon at the intersection of Imperial Highway and Main Street and head south on Main Street to El Segundo Boulevard. Admission is free.

A player recognition ceremony will follow at Stevenson Field, limited to El Segundo residents with valid 2023 El Segundo Rec IDs who have purchased wristbands in advance.

El Segundo won the Little League World Series on Aug. 27, defeating the all-star team from the Willemstad, Curacao-based Pabao Little League, 6-5, in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Since its series-clinching victory, the team has been honored at Dodger Stadium, Angel Stadium and on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during the USC-Stanford football game.