Viral Los Angeles eateries get creative with their twist on international bites

Eateries around Los Angeles have gone viral for their creative spin on international bites.

One of Mexico City's iconic churro spots is now cooking up its nostalgic treats in Echo Park. El Moro posted on social media when its master churro maker arrived, and fans ate it up.

They've been dishing up the same recipe since 1935 and this week, Alfredo Villaba and his team are giving it a new LA twist. The churros are being coated with blue sugar, a nod to World Series champs.

In nearby Monterrey Park, another popular new eatery is tapping into a similar sentiment.

When Melody Liu came to America a few years ago, she started making small mochi desserts. Then she moved on to making and selling the giant mochis she used to get from street vendors in China.

The glutinous rice dough balls are stuffed with surprising combinations like matcha, chocolate, red bean filling, fruit and meats. All of the treats are prepared fresh right in front of customers.

A few years ago, Liu launched the concept through pop-ups, then operated out of food trucks. Her friend posted the delicacies once Nuo Mochi's storefront opened and now she says she's selling up to 800 mochis a day.

At a time when inflation has been hard on the restaurant business, both eateries have treats priced at just a few dollars.